Bermudez Projects to Present WE NOW INTERRUPT OUR SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING :: Editions, 2015-2023

Bermudez Projects has announced that We Now Interrupt Our Scheduled Programming :: Editions, 2015-2023 on view just in time for the Holiday Season!

Since its founding in 2011, Bermudez Projects has been unwavering in its dedication to increasing public access to the visual arts. One of its core principles to achieving this is by offering museum-quality art at an affordable price. The publication of limited-edition prints and box sets by the gallery provides a greater opportunity for bringing art into one's life, or into the lives and homes of friends and family without breaking the bank.

Over a dozen prints starting at just $200 by Amanda Beckmann, Enrique Castrejon, Josh Patterson, John S. Rabe, Erynn Richardson, and Ana Serrano will be on view. The exhibit also celebrates the release of two new, special canvas prints by Emmanuel Crespo, and a super-cool, glow-in-the-dark print by Leticia Maldonado!

“Art is for EVERYONE, and being able to live with it makes it all the more meaningful. And, if our prints succeed in democratizing art, then all the better,” exclaims gallerist, Julian Bermudez.

About the Gallery

Bermudez Projects is the award-winning, premiere art gallery located in one of LA's hottest neighborhoods, Cypress Park. Established in 2011, it presents dynamic artworks by emerging and mid-career contemporary American artists, including Black, Latinx, Queer, Women, and BIPOC artists.

﻿Artwork: Ana Serrano, Concrete Garden, 2018/2019. Edition of 7. Archival pigment print on paper. 24 x 25 inches.

Gallery Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 12 – 6 p.m.

All are welcome. No appointments necessary.

Face Masks Optional