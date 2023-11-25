Bermudez Projects to Present WE NOW INTERRUPT OUR SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING :: Editions, 2015-2023

The opening reception will be held on December 2nd from 6-9 pm.

By: Nov. 25, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 3 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall

Bermudez Projects to Present WE NOW INTERRUPT OUR SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING :: Editions, 2015-2023

Bermudez Projects to Present WE NOW INTERRUPT OUR SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING :: Editions, 2015-2023

Bermudez Projects has announced that We Now Interrupt Our Scheduled Programming :: Editions, 2015-2023 on view just in time for the Holiday Season!

Since its founding in 2011, Bermudez Projects has been unwavering in its dedication to increasing public access to the visual arts. One of its core principles to achieving this is by offering museum-quality art at an affordable price. The publication of limited-edition prints and box sets by the gallery provides a greater opportunity for bringing art into one's life, or into the lives and homes of friends and family without breaking the bank.

Over a dozen prints starting at just $200 by Amanda Beckmann, Enrique Castrejon, Josh Patterson, John S. Rabe, Erynn Richardson, and Ana Serrano will be on view. The exhibit also celebrates the release of two new, special canvas prints by Emmanuel Crespo, and a super-cool, glow-in-the-dark print by Leticia Maldonado!

“Art is for EVERYONE, and being able to live with it makes it all the more meaningful. And, if our prints succeed in democratizing art, then all the better,” exclaims gallerist, Julian Bermudez.

About the Gallery

Bermudez Projects is the award-winning, premiere art gallery located in one of LA's hottest neighborhoods, Cypress Park. Established in 2011, it presents dynamic artworks by emerging and mid-career contemporary American artists, including Black, Latinx, Queer, Women, and BIPOC artists.

 

﻿Artwork: Ana Serrano, Concrete Garden, 2018/2019. Edition of 7. Archival pigment print on paper. 24 x 25 inches. 

 

Gallery Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 12 – 6 p.m.

All are welcome. No appointments necessary.

Face Masks Optional



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room Photo
Video: Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Grammy Award nominated vocalist Alexandra Silber in her new solo show “The Hour of the Pearl” for two performances on Friday, October 27 and Tuesday, November 28, both at 7:00 PM. Hear Alexandrra sing, 'I Loved You Once In Silence' from Camelot and learn more about the show!

2
Video: The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Shows Off-Broadway Premiere Photo
Video: The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with the cast of Lone Star Off-Broadway!

3
Video: Halle Bailey Sings Huckleberry Pie From THE COLOR PURPLE Photo
Video: Halle Bailey Sings 'Huckleberry Pie' From THE COLOR PURPLE

Following her performance in The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey is continuing her year by playing Nettie in The Color Purple movie musical. Bailey plays Nettie, the younger sister of Celie, who is first played by Phylicia Pearl Mpasi before Fantasia Barrino takes on the mature version. Nettie is later played by Ciara. Watch the video!

4
Exclusive: John Stamos Writes About Broadway Experiences In New Memoir Photo
Exclusive: John Stamos Writes About Broadway Experiences In New Memoir

Read an exclusive excerpt from John Stamos' memoir 'If You Would Have told Me'.

More Hot Stories For You

Exclusive: John Stamos Writes About Broadway Experiences In New Memoir; Read About His Time in HOW TO SUCCEEDExclusive: John Stamos Writes About Broadway Experiences In New Memoir; Read About His Time in HOW TO SUCCEED
Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 27 Years on Broadway at the Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: CHICAGO Celebrates 27 Years on Broadway at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: Watch the Cast of SPAMALOT Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: Watch the Cast of SPAMALOT Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Videos

The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42 Video
Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42
Tony Yazbeck Talks Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Tony Yazbeck Talks Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You