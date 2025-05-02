Benjamin Verdery & Friends: Some Towns and Cities Comes to 92NY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Benjamin Verdery & Friends: Some Towns and Cities with special guests Rie Schmidt, flute; JIJI, guitar; Wayne Escoffery, saxophone; Mark Martin, beatbox; Fire & Grace; and Yale Guitar Ensemble on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 7:30 pm ET at the Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall.

In a very special Art of the Guitar event, guitarist and longtime series artistic director Benjamin Verdery joins us for his NYC farewell concert. 92NY's Art of the Guitar is now in its 27th year, with Verdery serving as artistic director for 13 seasons, beginning in 2007. As curator of the series, he championed young artists, expanded the guitar repertoire with new commissions, presented premieres by masters including Egberto Gismonti, Sérgio Assad, Tan Dun, and others, ran Guitar Marathons, hosted a series of Guitar Talks, and more. A collaborator above all, Verdery is joined by special guests including the brilliant guitarist (and former student of Verdery) JIJI, flutist Rie Schmidt, saxophonist Wayne Escoffery, the Yale Guitar Ensemble, and others - for an evening of music composed by him as part of his longtime Some Towns and Cities project, and a celebration of his extraordinary contributions to all things classical guitar.

Hailed for his innovative and eclectic musical career, Benjamin Verdery tours regularly throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, performing at major venues and festivals. As a recording artist, Verdery has released more than 17 albums, some featuring works by leading composers of our time who have created music for Verdery, including Martin Bresnick, David Leisner, Frederic Hand, Elizabeth Brown, Dan Asia, Van Stiefel, Roberto Sierra, Aaron Jay Kernis, Hannah Lash, Christopher Theofanidis, Ezra Laderman, Bryce Dessner, Jack Vees, Thomas Flippin and Ingram Marshall. Verdery has also created and released several exquisitely filmed videos in collaboration with other artists. He has recorded or performed with such diverse artists as Andy Summers, William Coulter, Simon Powis, Leo Kottke, Anthony Newman, Jessye Norman, Wayne Escoffery, James Taylor (tenor), Ettore Causa, Paco Peña, Hermann Prey, John Williams, hip-hop artist Billy Dean Thomas, beat box/vocal percussionist Marc Martin, JIJI, Nano Stern and the St. Lawrence String Quartet. A prolific, published composer in his own right, many of Verdery's compositions have been performed, recorded, and published over the years. Several of today's most renowned guitarists have recorded and performed his works including John Williams, David Russell, the Assad Duo, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Guitar Trek. In 2023, Verdery released A Giant Beside You for ReEntrant/New Focus Records with Ulysses Quartet, called "an exciting sonic journey, masterfully led by Verdery" by Kathodik Webzine. They perform Byrce Dessner's compelling composition Quintet for Hight Strings, Leonard Bernsteins's Clarinet Sonata, arranged for string quartet and guitar by Verdery, Javier Farias' Andean Suite, and Verdery's inventive works About to Fall and A Giant Beside You. Verdery has been commissioned to compose works for guitar solo, duo, large ensembles, and film. His Scenes from Ellis Island, for guitar orchestra, has been extensively broadcast and performed at festivals and universities in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Europe. Since 1985, Verdery has been guitar professor at the Yale School of Music. From 2007-2019 he served as artistic director of 92NY's Art of the Guitar series and as producer of his Maui Summer Master Class from 1999-2023. For more information, please visit www.benjaminverdery.com.

Rie Schmidt is a graduate of SUNY Purchase. In 1983, she gave her Carnegie Recital Hall debut as a winner of the Artists International Competition. ​ Ms. Schmidt is a member of Westchester Philharmonic, American Symphony, has performed with New York City Ballet Orchestra, American Composers Orchestra and many Broadway shows. She was a featured flutist and dancer in Leonard Bernstein's Mass that was performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC in 1981. ​ She and her husband, guitarist Benjamin Verdery, concertize as a duo throughout the US and Europe, and have recorded two CDs of music for flute and guitar. She is a founding member of Flute Force, a flute quartet, which has three CDs: Flute Force (CRI), Pastorale, with flutist Julius Baker (VAI) and Eyewitness, with narrator Garrison Keillor (innova). ​ Ms. Schmidt teaches at the Suzuki Music School in Westport, CT, the Bloomingdale School of Music, the Allen-Stevenson School and the 92nd Street Y in New York City. ​Her publications include Ravel's Daphnis and Chloe (McGinnis and Marx) arranged for flute quintet, and Barber's Adagio (Schirmer Music). ​ Ms. Schmidt was the president of the New York Flute Club from 1995-98. ​ For more information about Rie, visit her site at www.fluteforce.org.

Praised by The Washington Post for her "mesmerizing" and "stirring" performances, JIJI is an adventurous guitarist known for her virtuosity and command of diverse repertoire. Equally at home with both acoustic and electric guitar, her concert programs range from traditional and contemporary classical to free improvisation. Through her impeccable musicianship, compelling stage presence, and commitment to commissioning and performing new musical works, JIJI has solidified her reputation as a top 21st century guitarist. In 2021, The Washington Post selected JIJI as "one of the 21 composers/performers who sound like tomorrow," and The Kansas City Star recently described her as "a graceful and nuanced player." In recent seasons, JIJI has presented solo recitals at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall; Lincoln Center; 92nd Street Y; Caramoor; Green Music Center; and the National Art Gallery, among other distinguished venues. Her performances have been featured on PBS (On Stage at Curtis), NPR's From the Top, WHYY-TV, FOX 4-TV, Munchies (the Vice Channel), The Not So Late Show (Channel 6, Kansas), and Hong Kong broadcast station RTHK's The Works. In 2016, she became the first guitarist in 30 years to secure first prize in the Concert Artists Guild Competition. JIJI has premiered solo and chamber works by a diverse range of musical artists, including David Lang, Steven Mackey, Michael Gilbertson, Paul Lansky, Natalie Dietterich, Hilary Purrington, Shelley Washington, Kate Moore, Chris Rountree, Gulli Björnsson, and Molly Joyce. In 2024, JIJI will release UNBOUND, the culmination of a multiyear commissioning and recording project. A sought-after and versatile collaborator, JIJI's recent chamber and ensemble performances include appearances with the New York Philharmonic's Nightcap Series; Cuarteto Latinoamericano; the Verona Quartet; Wildup; Duo Linu; and violinist Danbi Um , among others. During the 2023-24 season, JIJI made her debut at Verizon Hall with Curtis Symphony Orchestra premiering a new guitar concerto by Grammy winning composer Steven Mackey. JIJI has also gained a reputation as a sought-after concerto soloist. Recent appearances include performances with the American Composers Orchestra; Kansas City Symphony; Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra; Sinfonietta Riga; the Augusta Symphony; the Duluth Symphony Orchestra; New West Symphony; New York Youth Symphony; Southwest Michigan Symphony; and more. Equally fluent in classical and contemporary genres, her interpretation of Joaquin Rodrigo's landmark Concierto de Aranjuez has enthralled audiences across the country, and her premieres of new guitar concertos continue to break new ground. Over the last five years alone, JIJI has premiered four major concertos by composers Natalie Dietterich (LIGHT, BELOVED, 2018), Hilary Purrington (Harp of Nerves, 2019), Krists Auznieks (Apvārsnis Kamolā, 2021), and Steven Mackey (Aluminum Flowers, 2024). A committed educator, she is an Associate Professor of Guitar at Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. She has presented master classes and workshops extensively, including at the Peabody Institute, Yale University, and Dublin's National Concert Hall, among many others. In addition to advocating for the music of her contemporaries, JIJI also performs and records many of her own works, and she continues to develop her distinctive compositional voice. She is currently working on an EP with R&B singer Daniel Fears. The EP will be released in 2024 summer.

2014 Downbeat Critics Poll Winner and Grammy Award winning tenor saxophonist Wayne Escoffery is one of the Jazz world's most talented rising stars and in-demand sidemen. In 2006 he secured one of the most coveted gigs in jazz: a frontline position in Tom Harrell's working quintet. For over a decade Escoffery was mostly associated with trumpet master having toured the globe with the trumpeter, recorded seven CDs with The Tom Harrell Quintet and co-produced four of those releases. He has also been a member of The Mingus Dynasty, Big Band and Orchestra since 2000 and has made several recordings with the group. Over the years he has recorded and performed internationally with the who's who in Jazz including Ron Carter, Ben Riley, Abdulah Ibrahim, Eric Reed, Carl Allen, Al Foster, Billy Hart, Eddie Henderson, Rufus Reid, Wallace Roney and Herbie Hancock just to name a few. Escoffery leads his own groups which tour internationally and has made several highly acclaimed studio recordings with said groups. His current working quartet features pianist David Kikoski, bassist Ugonna Okegwo and drummer Ralph Peterson and has a released three albums, the latest of which is The Humble Warrior on the Smoke Sessions Records label. Escoffery is also a founding member of a collaborative group called Black Art Jazz Collective which is comprised of fellow rising star musicians of his generation and is dedicated to celebrating the origins of Jazz and African American Icons through originally composed music. In addition to performing, Escoffery is dedicated to music education and presents lectures and masterclasses on Jazz music. He is currently the saxophone instructor for The New Jersey Performing Arts Wells fargo Jazz for Teens program, and currently teaches private online and in person lessons for all instruments. In the fall of 2016 Wayne Escoffery was appointed Lecturer of Jazz Improvisation and ensemble coach at the Yale School of Music as a part of Yale Universitiy's Jazz Initiative, the first of its kind for the University. The vast array of contributions Wayne Escoffery has made to the Jazz world in such a short time leads seasoned industry professionals like Niel Tesser to write " Pay special attention to tenor man Wayne Escoffery whose rapid development - from album to album (and seemingly solo to solo) - has given us a jazz hero for the coming decade.

New York City and Denver based artist and musician Mark Martin is best known for playfully blurring the lines between language and sound through his energetic and dynamic blend of beatboxing and theater. Martin was recently featured in a Tedx Talk about his work with Beatboxing and Education - check it out here. Winner of the 2016 American Beatbox Championships and the 2016 International 2016 BeatRhyme Battle, Mark has battled in and judged many international beatbox battles including the World Beatbox Championships, and the Grand Beatbox Battle. Martin's blending of storytelling with vocal exploration led him to a 5 year run with international touring musical theater company VOCA PEOPLE, as well as featured appearances on MTV. Martin has shared with stage with artists such as Desiigner, Lettuce, Gramatik, Thievery Corporation, and Emancipator. Martin is a passionate educator with over 9 years of experience, teaching workshops, assemblies, corporate functions, and private lessons both in person and online. Their work was recently featured in artist Reeps One's series "We Speak Music." https://www.markmartincreative.com/

Fire & Grace is an eclectic collaboration between guitarist William Coulter and violinist Edwin Huizinga. This unique duo explores the connective musical elements of classical, folk, and contemporary traditions from around the world. Fire & Grace's repertoire is vast, ranging from Bach to Vivaldi, tango to Celtic tunes, traditional Bulgarian to American fiddle tunes and waltzes, all played with a sense of discovery and commitment to the elements of passion and virtuosity - fire and grace - found in these diverse traditions. Recent and upcoming performances have included engagements at the Carmel Bach Festival, the Mozaic Festival, the Santa Cruz Baroque Festival, the Electric Earth Concerts, the Monterey Museum of Art, and with Tomaseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas. In March and April 2017, Fire & Grace toured to New Zealand with appearances at the UPSURGE Festival, the Festival of Colour, and the New Zealand School of Music. The group's self-titled debut album combines melodies from Argentina, Bulgaria, and Western Europe with dance elements from baroque and folk musical traditions. https://fireandgracemusic.com/