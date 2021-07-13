Benedict Cumberbatch, Michaela Coel, Chiwetel Ejiofor & More Appear in New Shows from National Theatre at Home

The National Theatre has today announced the latest productions to be made available on its National Theatre at Home streaming platform. Launching today, Michaela Coel's Chewing Gum Dreams, the Young Vic's A View from the Bridge directed by Ivo van Hove with Mark Strong and Nicola Walker, and Rufus Norris' production of Everyman with Chiwetel Ejiofor will be available for all audiences worldwide to stream. Danny Boyle's production of Frankenstein and Sonia Friedman Productions' Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch will also be available for audiences outside the UK and Ireland.

The National Theatre productions of Medea with Helen McCrory and The Comedy of Errors with Lenny Henry are now streaming on the platform with audio-description.

Chewing Gum Dreams is the semi-autobiographical, one-woman play written and performed by Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You). The production was filmed for The National Theatre Archive in April 2014 and this is the first time this recording has been released for the public to stream. The play went on to become a television series on E4 in 2015, for which Coel would win two BAFTAs.

The Young Vic's 2014 production of A View from the Bridge saw visionary Ivo van Hove direct Mark Strong and Nicola Walker in Arthur Miller's dark and passionate play. The critically acclaimed production won three Olivier Awards and transferred to the West End and Broadway. National Theatre Live filmed the production in the West End in 2015 and it becomes available on demand for the first time today.

Everyman, a new adaptation by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy from the 15th century morality play, was directed by Rufus Norris in 2015 in his first production as Director of The National Theatre and filmed live in the Olivier theatre with Chiwetel Ejiofor as Everyman.

For audiences outside of the UK and Ireland, Danny Boyle's 2011 production of Frankenstein from the Olivier stage is available from today. Jonny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch jointly won the Olivier Best Actor Award for alternately playing the roles of the creature and Victor Frankenstein. Both versions will be available on the platform to stream. Also Sonia Friedman Productions' Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch, directed by NT Associate Lyndsey Turner, will be available for audiences outside the UK and Ireland. In 2015, the production was the fastest selling ticket in theatre history. Last month Amazon Prime Video made these two productions available exclusively to subscribers in the UK and Ireland as part of a collaboration with The National Theatre which also included Fleabag and Ian McKellen on Stage.

Emma Keith, Director of Digital Media at The National Theatre, said: "It's fantastic to be able to make more of these impactful and enchanting productions available for audiences around the world to enjoy. I'm delighted to be able to showcase some important productions in our recent theatre history, such as Michaela Coel's Chewing Gum Dreams which went onto become the BAFTA-winning television series, Benedict Cumberbatch's Hamlet which was the fastest selling ticket in history, Chiwetel Ejiofor commanding the Olivier stage in Rufus Norris' first production as National Theatre Director and Ivo van Hove's seminal A View from the Bridge at the Young Vic... This is a very exciting month of titles on National Theatre at Home! I'm thrilled that we also have 15 productions available with audio-description to support blind and partially sighted audiences, as well as captions for every production. As we now reach seven months of the streaming platform, with new productions added monthly, it's brilliant to see such a varied range of curated titles so there's truly something for everybody to enjoy."

New productions are added each month and National Theatre at Home now has 26 productions to stream on the platform available at any time, including Angels in America Parts One and Two with Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane and Russell Tovey, Medea with Helen McCrory and Michaela Coel, Mosquitoes with Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams, Phèdre with Helen Mirren, the Young Vic's Yerma with Billie Piper and Othello with Adrian Lester.

All productions on National Theatre at Home are available with captions. Medea and A Comedy of Errors will now also be available with audio-description to support blind and partially sighted audiences worldwide. There are 15 National Theatre at Home titles available with audio-description.

National Theatre at Home is available at ntathome.com, with single titles available from £5.99 - £8.99, a monthly subscription for £9.99 or a yearly subscription for £99.99.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is Headline Sponsor of National Theatre at Home. National Theatre at Home is also supported by The Linbury Trust.

Photo Credit: Richard Hubert Smith