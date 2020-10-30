Ben Vereen, Lillias White, George Abud and More to be Featured in BROADWAY'S GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The cabaret series presented by York Theatre Company begins next Wednesday, November 4.

Join The York Theatre Company for their online cabaret series, Broadway's Great American Songbook, beginning next Wednesday, November 4. Hosted by 5-Time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein, and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series features performers including: George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, Ben Vereen, Alton Fitzgerald White, and Lillias White.





TICKET PRICING:

$20 per Cabaret

$16 York Members

$12 York Plus! Members



See All 7 concerts for $120.00!



CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL CABARET PACKAGE: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/store/34375/pk/115671

Wednesday, November 4, 7:00pm

ALTON FITZGERALD WHITE

(The Lion King, Ragtime, The Color Purple)

MUSIC DIRECTOR

DOYLE NEWMYER

ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Thursday, November 5

at 2:30pm

Friday, November 6

at 7:00pm & 10:00pm

Saturday, November 7

at 2:30pm & 7:00pm

Check out a sneak peak below!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033135

A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.

Wednesday, November 11, 7:00pm

LEE ROY REAMS

(The Producers, 42nd Street, La Cage Aux Folles)



MUSIC DIRECTOR

ALEX RYBECK

ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Thursday, November 12

at 2:30pm

Friday, November 13

at 7:00pm & 10:00pm

Saturday, November 14

at 2:30pm & 7:00pm

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASEhttps://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033136



A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.

Wednesday, November 18, 7:00pm

KAREN MASON

(14-time MAC Award Winner)

MUSIC DIRECTOR

ALEX RYBECK



ENCORE PERFORMANCES



Thursday, November 19

at 2:30pm



Friday, November 20

at 7:00pm & 10:00pm



Saturday, November 21

at 2:30pm & 7:00pm

﻿



CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033137

A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.

Wednesday, November 25, 7:00pm

GEORGE ABUD

(The Band's Visit, Emojiland)





MUSIC DIRECTOR

PAUL LINCOLN



ENCORE PERFORMANCES



Thursday, November 26

at 2:30pm



Friday, November 27

at 7:00pm & 10:00pm





Saturday, November 28

at 2:30pm & 7:00pm

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE<https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033138>



A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.

Wednesday, December 2, 7:00pm

BEN VEREEN

(Fosse, Hair, Tony Award Winner for Pippin)

and

KLEA BLACKHURST

(York's Panama Hattie and Happy Hunting)

MUSIC DIRECTORS

GARY ADLER

ALEX RYBECK

ENCORE PERFORMANCES



Thursday, December 3

﻿at 2:30pm



Friday, December 4

at 7:00pm & 10:00pm



Saturday, December 5

﻿at 2:30pm & 7:00pm





CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033139>



A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.

Wednesday, December 9, 7:00pm

ROBERT CREIGHTON

(Frozen, York's Cagney, Anything Goes)



MUSIC DIRECTOR

DOUG OBERHAMER

ENCORE PERFORMANCES



Thursday, December 10

at 2:00pm



Friday, December 11

at 7:00pm & 1000pm



Saturday, December 12

at 2:30pm & 7:00pm

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033140



A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.

Wednesday, December 16, 7:00pm

LILLIAS WHITE

(Tony Award Winner for The Life)

MUSIC DIRECTOR

MATHIS PICARD



ENCORE PERFORMANCES



Thursday, December 17

at 2:30pm



Friday, December 18

at 7:00pm & 10:00pm



Saturday, December 19

at 2:30pm & 7:00pm



CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033141



A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.

