Ben Vereen, Lillias White, George Abud and More to be Featured in BROADWAY'S GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK Series
The cabaret series presented by York Theatre Company begins next Wednesday, November 4.
Join The York Theatre Company for their online cabaret series, Broadway's Great American Songbook, beginning next Wednesday, November 4. Hosted by 5-Time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein, and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series features performers including: George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, Ben Vereen, Alton Fitzgerald White, and Lillias White.
TICKET PRICING:
$20 per Cabaret
$16 York Members
$12 York Plus! Members
See All 7 concerts for $120.00!
CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL CABARET PACKAGE: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/store/34375/pk/115671
Wednesday, November 4, 7:00pm
ALTON FITZGERALD WHITE
(The Lion King, Ragtime, The Color Purple)
MUSIC DIRECTOR
DOYLE NEWMYER
ENCORE PERFORMANCES
Thursday, November 5
at 2:30pm
Friday, November 6
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm
Saturday, November 7
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm
Check out a sneak peak below!
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033135
A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.
Wednesday, November 11, 7:00pm
LEE ROY REAMS
(The Producers, 42nd Street, La Cage Aux Folles)
MUSIC DIRECTOR
ALEX RYBECK
ENCORE PERFORMANCES
Thursday, November 12
at 2:30pm
Friday, November 13
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm
Saturday, November 14
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASEhttps://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033136
A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.
Wednesday, November 18, 7:00pm
KAREN MASON
(14-time MAC Award Winner)
MUSIC DIRECTOR
ALEX RYBECK
ENCORE PERFORMANCES
Thursday, November 19
at 2:30pm
Friday, November 20
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm
Saturday, November 21
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033137
A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.
Wednesday, November 25, 7:00pm
GEORGE ABUD
(The Band's Visit, Emojiland)
MUSIC DIRECTOR
PAUL LINCOLN
ENCORE PERFORMANCES
Thursday, November 26
at 2:30pm
Friday, November 27
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm
Saturday, November 28
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE<https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033138>
A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.
Wednesday, December 2, 7:00pm
BEN VEREEN
(Fosse, Hair, Tony Award Winner for Pippin)
and
KLEA BLACKHURST
(York's Panama Hattie and Happy Hunting)
MUSIC DIRECTORS
GARY ADLER
ALEX RYBECK
ENCORE PERFORMANCES
Thursday, December 3
at 2:30pm
Friday, December 4
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm
Saturday, December 5
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033139>
A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.
Wednesday, December 9, 7:00pm
ROBERT CREIGHTON
(Frozen, York's Cagney, Anything Goes)
MUSIC DIRECTOR
DOUG OBERHAMER
ENCORE PERFORMANCES
Thursday, December 10
at 2:00pm
Friday, December 11
at 7:00pm & 1000pm
Saturday, December 12
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033140
A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.
Wednesday, December 16, 7:00pm
LILLIAS WHITE
(Tony Award Winner for The Life)
MUSIC DIRECTOR
MATHIS PICARD
ENCORE PERFORMANCES
Thursday, December 17
at 2:30pm
Friday, December 18
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm
Saturday, December 19
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033141
A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.
