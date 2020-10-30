Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ben Vereen, Lillias White, George Abud and More to be Featured in BROADWAY'S GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK Series

The cabaret series presented by York Theatre Company begins next Wednesday, November 4.

Oct. 30, 2020  

Join The York Theatre Company for their online cabaret series, Broadway's Great American Songbook, beginning next Wednesday, November 4. Hosted by 5-Time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein, and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series features performers including: George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, Ben Vereen, Alton Fitzgerald White, and Lillias White.


TICKET PRICING:
$20 per Cabaret
$16 York Members
$12 York Plus! Members

See All 7 concerts for $120.00!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL CABARET PACKAGE: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/store/34375/pk/115671

Wednesday, November 4, 7:00pm

ALTON FITZGERALD WHITE
(The Lion King, Ragtime, The Color Purple)

MUSIC DIRECTOR
DOYLE NEWMYER

ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Thursday, November 5
at 2:30pm

Friday, November 6
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm

Saturday, November 7
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm

Check out a sneak peak below!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033135

A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.

Wednesday, November 11, 7:00pm

LEE ROY REAMS
(The Producers, 42nd Street, La Cage Aux Folles)


MUSIC DIRECTOR
ALEX RYBECK

ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Thursday, November 12
at 2:30pm

Friday, November 13
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm

Saturday, November 14
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASEhttps://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033136

A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.

Wednesday, November 18, 7:00pm

KAREN MASON
(14-time MAC Award Winner)

MUSIC DIRECTOR
ALEX RYBECK

ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Thursday, November 19
at 2:30pm

Friday, November 20
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm

Saturday, November 21
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm
﻿

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033137

A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.

Wednesday, November 25, 7:00pm

GEORGE ABUD
(The Band's Visit, Emojiland)


MUSIC DIRECTOR
PAUL LINCOLN

ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Thursday, November 26
at 2:30pm

Friday, November 27
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm


Saturday, November 28
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE<https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033138>

A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.

Wednesday, December 2, 7:00pm

BEN VEREEN
(Fosse, Hair, Tony Award Winner for Pippin)
and
KLEA BLACKHURST
(York's Panama Hattie and Happy Hunting)

MUSIC DIRECTORS
GARY ADLER
ALEX RYBECK
ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Thursday, December 3
﻿at 2:30pm

Friday, December 4
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm

Saturday, December 5
﻿at 2:30pm & 7:00pm


CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033139>

A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.

Wednesday, December 9, 7:00pm

ROBERT CREIGHTON
(Frozen, York's Cagney, Anything Goes)

MUSIC DIRECTOR
DOUG OBERHAMER
ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Thursday, December 10
at 2:00pm

Friday, December 11
at 7:00pm & 1000pm

Saturday, December 12
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033140

A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.

Wednesday, December 16, 7:00pm

LILLIAS WHITE
(Tony Award Winner for The Life)

MUSIC DIRECTOR
MATHIS PICARD

ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Thursday, December 17
at 2:30pm

Friday, December 18
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm

Saturday, December 19
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033141

A link to stream this event will be sent to you in a separate email closer to the event date.


