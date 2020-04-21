Ben Platt's Radio City Concert Set to Debut This May on Netflix!

Ben Platt took to Instagram this morning to share the news that his concert live from Radio City Music Hall will debut on Netflix this May!

Platt shared the poster for the concert and wrote, "In September I had one of the most wonderful nights of my life.‬ Now I get to share it with everyone on May 20th thanks to @netflix. Can't wait to bring you some music and laughter and hopefully help you forget your worries for a moment. ‬"

See the post below!

Netflix will share the feature-length concert special on May 20th. The special was filmed live from Platt's final stop on tour, his sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall. Platt's tour features songs from his debut album Sing to Me Instead and his recent single RAIN.

Platt recently starred in the Netflix series The Politician, from Ryan Murphy. It was also announced in 2019 that Platt would co-star alongside Beanie Feldstein in a film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over the course of 20 years.

Platt is best known for his Tony winning role as the titular character in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. The Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner also had a role in the first two Pitch Perfect films.





Related Articles