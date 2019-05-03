Ben Platt Releases Merch for 'Sing to Me Instead' Tour

Just over a month ago, Tony winner Ben Platt released his first solo album, Sing to Me Instead, and now he has the merch to go with it! Pre-order yours today at: https://store.benplattmusic.com

Platt's album was released on March 29 and he will head out on a solo tour in May. The tour will make stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Austin, Irving (TX), San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

SING TO ME INSTEAD marks Platt's first recorded output since his stunning duet with Lin-Manuel Miranda in March 2018 on "Found/Tonight." The track - which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart - was an installment in Miranda's 'Hamildrop' series, and featured vocals from both men in an original medley of "The Story of Tonight" from Hamilton and "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen.

Prior to "Found/Tonight," Platt appeared as a lead vocalist on DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), Atlantic Records' Grammy® Award-winning companion to the Tony® Award-winning musical. One of only seven cast albums to reach the top 20 of the Billboard 200 in the last 50 years, the LP made a momentous chart debut upon its initial February 2017 release, entering the Billboard 200 at #8 - the highest debut position for an original cast album since 1961, and second highest digital sales debut ever for a cast album.

Platt received a Grammy® Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt will next lead an all-star cast in the much-anticipated new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. Co-executive produced by Platt, The Politicianwill premiere later this year on Netflix. He will also star in the upcoming films "Run This Town" - premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and "Broken Diamonds."





