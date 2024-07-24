Ben Levi Ross, Shaina Taub, Joy Woods & Colin Donnell Join RAGTIME at New York City Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New stars will be making new music this fall! New York City Center announced additional casting for the Annual Gala Presentation Ragtime, directed by Tony nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet.

Joining the cast are Colin Donnell (The Shark is Broken) as Father, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Younger Brother, recent Tony winner Shaina Taub (Suffs) as Emma Goldman, and Joy Woods (The Notebook) as Sarah.

Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah; a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy); and Latvian immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl. This sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. Directed by Lear deBessonet, Ragtime features music direction by James Moore and choreography by Ellenore Scott.

Casting for Ragtime is by The Telsey Office/Craig Burns, CSA.

Ragtime opens October 30 with a benefit performance followed by a gala dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom honoring original Ragtime Broadway cast member and City Center alum Brian Stokes Mitchell and Denise Littlefield Sobel, philanthropist and generous longtime supporter of City Center. Presented in a special two‐week run through November 10, funds raised from all performances help ensure the future of City Center’s founding mission: to provide all New Yorkers affordable access to world‐class performing arts.

Expanding City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the run of Ragtime includes a Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinee for Grades 6 – 12 (Nov 7), a post‐show Community Night (Nov 8, 7:30pm), and a performance offering ASL Interpretation (Nov 7 at 7:30pm). For additional information visit NYCityCenter.org. City Center Access Club is available to those 40 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access.