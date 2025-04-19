Ben Jackson Walker Returns to & JULIET For UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It was announced today that a new Romeo will be joining the & Juliet UK touring Company! Ben Jackson Walker, who played the original Romeo on Broadway, will be joining the cast. Jack Danson, who was playing Romeo on the tour, will be leaving due to personal circumstances.

Ben Jackson Walker made his Broadway debut in & Juliet. For TV/Film, he has been seen in Honor Society (Paramount+), Orange is the New Black, Evil. He's also worked at Connecticut Repertory Theater, Pittsburgh CLO, and workshops directed by Liesl Tommy and Michael Greif. He is a graduate of the musical theater program at the University of Michigan.

The jukebox musical first found life in the UK, where it premiered in Manchester before transferring to the West End in 2019. A mostly new cast went on to star in the show's North American premiere in Toronto before they moved to Broadway later in 2022. & Juliet finally opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on November 17, 2022 and went on to earn nine Tony nominations the following year, including 'Best Musical.'

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas