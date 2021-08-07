FUNNY GIRL Broadway Revival is Aiming to Begin Performances in April 2022

The long-rumored Broadway revival of Funny Girl seems to finally be happening in 2022! According to an Equity casting call, the production is aiming to begin performances on April 2, 2022, with rehearsals from February 14.

Funny Girl will be directed by Michael Mayer, with Michael Rafter serving Music Director. Choreography is by Ellenore Scott with Tap Choreography by Ayodele Casel. Casting is by Jim Carnahan.

According to the casting call, the roles of Fanny Brice and Nick Arnstein have already been cast, but all other roles are open at this time.

No information has been released on who has been cast in these roles, but there were previously rumors that Lady Gaga would take on the iconic role of Fanny. More recent rumors on the internet pointed to the possibility of Idina Menzel leading the production, but those rumors were also never confirmed. Last year, Rosie O'Donnell revealed that she would be playing Mrs. Brice, but this does not appear to be true, as the production is looking to cast that role.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfield. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."