Bavarian State Opera's 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS Postponed Due to the Health Crisis
The New York Times has reported that Marina Abramovic's new opera 7 Deaths of Maria Callas, has been postponed due the ongoing global health crisis.
73-year-old performance artist Marina Abramovic has walked more than 1,000 miles along the Great Wall of China, sat still in the Museum of Modern Art in New York for months, and more, but she has been unable to go ahead with the premiere of her new Opera.
7 Deaths of Maria Callas is follows the myths surrounding opera icon Maria Callas, and combines elements of video and performance art. The piece strings together seven famous arias associated with Maria Callas and new music by the composer Marko Nikodijevic.
Each of the arias is accompanied by a short film, in which Marina Abramovic plays opposite Willem Dafoe.
In a statement made on April 1, the company officially postponed the opening of the opera.
"I was hoping that angels will help us," Ms. Abramovic said in an interview after the announcement. "Every day more and more. But it's impossible."
