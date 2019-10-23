Basil Twist and Zohra, The Giant Spider to Grand Marshall 46th Annual Village Halloween Parade

Zohra the Giant Spider and its creator, Master Puppeteer Basil Twist, will be celebrating 30 years with the Parade as Grand Marshall of the iconic New York event.

Twist was most recently represented on Broadway with his puppet design in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. His work has also featured in The Addams Family, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, Peter and Wendy, and his own show Symphonie Fantastique. He is a Drama Desk and Obie Award winner as well as a MacArthur genius grant recipient and Guggenheim Fellow.

This year's parade will take place on Thursday, October 31at 7pm. For more information, visit halloween-nyc.com.

The legendary Village Halloween Parade has entertained the public on Halloween night for the past 44 years, on 6th Avenue North of Spring Street to 16th Street from 7:00pm - 10:30pm. The parade has been attracting millions of people from around the world. It will showcase hundreds of puppets, 53 bands spanning all genres of music, dancers, artists and thousands of New Yorkers donning costumes of their own creation in the nation's largest public participatory event in the greatest city in the world.

