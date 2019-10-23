Basil Twist and Zohra, The Giant Spider to Grand Marshall 46th Annual Village Halloween Parade
Zohra the Giant Spider and its creator, Master Puppeteer Basil Twist, will be celebrating 30 years with the Parade as Grand Marshall of the iconic New York event.
Twist was most recently represented on Broadway with his puppet design in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. His work has also featured in The Addams Family, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, Peter and Wendy, and his own show Symphonie Fantastique. He is a Drama Desk and Obie Award winner as well as a MacArthur genius grant recipient and Guggenheim Fellow.
This year's parade will take place on Thursday, October 31at 7pm. For more information, visit halloween-nyc.com.
The legendary Village Halloween Parade has entertained the public on Halloween night for the past 44 years, on 6th Avenue North of Spring Street to 16th Street from 7:00pm - 10:30pm. The parade has been attracting millions of people from around the world. It will showcase hundreds of puppets, 53 bands spanning all genres of music, dancers, artists and thousands of New Yorkers donning costumes of their own creation in the nation's largest public participatory event in the greatest city in the world.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Full casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Company! Joining the previously announced Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and Patti LuP... (read more)
Zachary Noah Piser to Join Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN as Evan Alternate; Plus New Cast Begins Tomorrow
Zachary Noah Piser will join the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen on November 26, 2019 as the 'Evan alternate', playing his first performance as E... (read more)
Breaking: THE WHO'S TOMMY Will Come Back to Broadway in 2021
It was announced today that producers Hal Luftig and Patrick Catullo will bring a new production of the classic rock opera The Who's Tommy back to Bro... (read more)
Photo Flash: BEETLEJUICE Stars Creep Out at BEETLEJUICE BLACK & WHITE BALL
Sophia Anne Caruso, Eddie Perfect, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more of the Broadway smash hit BEETLEJUICE performed for a sold-out crowd of fans of the stran... (read more)
Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the Tour Cast of BANDSTAND
Get a peek inside rehearsals for the Tony Award-winning musical Bandstand before the company heads out for the national tour.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Raul Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez & More in MCC's SEARED
Currently in previews at MCC Theater is the New York premiere of Seared by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Emmy Award nominee Theresa Rebeck (Ber... (read more)