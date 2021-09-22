Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents World Premieres Of Dance Solos Created and Performed By Mats Ek and Ana Laguna

The presentation, part of BAC's Fall 2021 Digital Season, is free and available to watch on demand October 4â€“14.

Baryshnikov Arts Center will present the world premieres of Whilst & My Letter, two filmed dance solos from renowned Swedish choreographer Mats Ek and acclaimed dancer Ana Laguna. The presentation, part of BAC's Fall 2021 Digital Season, is free and available to watch on demand October 4-14 (Monday at 5pm EST until Thursday at 5pm EST) at bacnyc.org.

The two solos by Mats Ek-Whilst, performed by the choreographer himself, and My Letter, performed by Ana Laguna, his artistic and life partner-offer a personal response to feelings of isolation during the global pandemic. Periods of quarantine during fall 2020 and winter 2021 spurred a heightened sense of the passage of time, fueling the legendary duo's artistic practice and leading to dance works created and filmed at their country home in northern Sweden. The program includes a recorded conversation with the artists and dance writer Jann Parry.

Whilst (2020)

Choreographed and Performed by Mats Ek

Music by Franz Liszt

Filmed by Ana Laguna

Editing by Moment 22

My Letter (2021)

Choreographed by Mats Ek

Performed by Ana Laguna

Music by J.S. Bach

Filmed by Mats Ek

Editing by Moment 22


