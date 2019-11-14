Baruch Performing Arts Center and Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre present the World Premiere of Hindsight, in celebration of the company's 20th Anniversary, from March 5-7, 2020 at 7:30pm at Baruch Performing Arts Center, 55 Lexington Avenue (25th Street between Third and Lexington Avenues), NYC. Tickets are $11-$26 ($125 for Opening Night Gala tickets) and can be purchased by phone at 646-312-1000 or online at http://bit.ly/AmandaSelwyn2020.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre celebrates 20 years with a World Premiere evening-length dance theatre work, Hindsight. Focusing on reflection and memory, the piece references motifs and structures from two decades of richly layered repertory with a fresh eye by the choreographer known for her "Distinctive, off-kilter elegance" (The New Yorker). Hindsight explores the growth possible by looking back at history, with new choreography added to the repertory selections. The work will feature 12 company dancers as well as long-time collaborators Anna-Alisa Belous (costumes/scenery), Dan Ozminkowski (lighting), Joel Wilhelmi (sound), and John Narun (projection). There will also be an interactive lobby installation on Saturday, March 7.

Choreography: Amanda Selwyn and dancers

Dancers: Michael Bishop, Nolan Elsbecker, Alisa Gregory, Manon Hallay, Miaski Hayama, Isaac Kerr, Minseon Kim Jeun, Torrey McAnena, Ashley McQueen, Sho Miya, Lauren Russo, Evita Zacharioglou

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates original and dynamic dance theatre that magnifies humanity through dance. Productions pivot around core themes and through an interplay between athletic and pedestrian motion, activate emotional expression, character, and narrative in a rich and abstract collage. Presenting dance in an immediate, mature, and inclusive way, the company engages audiences from start to finish and beckons a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 75 productions at NYC venues including Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has, been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts-in-education programming through Notes in Motion Outreach Dance Theatre to children in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre's residency and performances at Baruch Performing Arts Center are supported by the CUNY Dance Initiative (CDI), which receives major support from The Mertz Gilmore Foundation and the Howard Gilman Foundation. . Additional support is provided by the Jerome Robbins Foundation, the SHS Foundation, the Harkness Foundation for Dance, and Dance/NYC's New York City Dance Rehearsal Space Subsidy Program, made possible by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. CDI is spearheaded and administered by The Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College. www.cuny.edu/danceinitiative

Baruch Performing Arts Center is an acclaimed performing arts presence. Located in the heart of Manhattan just east of Chelsea and the famed flatiron building, BPAC presents renowned classical music, opera, jazz, theater, dance, discussion, film, and innovative cross-genre programming. BPAC has presented over 1,000 cultural programs in its 5 spaces since 2003. Its curated season of 30 programs annually emphasizes new work experienced in intimate settings, the diversity of American culture as exemplified by Baruch students (who come from 130 different countries) and work that lives at the confluence of art and social justice.

Past presentations have included theatre companies such as the National Asian American Theatre Company, Folksbiene, Blessed Unrest, and The Acting Company. Dance companies such as Caleb Teicher & Co, Dusan Tynek, Heidi Latsky Dance, José Limón, and Urban Bush Women. BPAC is the New York home of the Alexander String Quartet and presents a rich chamber music season including artists such as the Israeli Chamber Project, Cantata Profana, violinist Tessa Lark, cellist Joshua Roman, and pianist Sara Davis Buechner. BPAC offers a jazz series named for bassist and faculty member Milt Hinton, which has featured artists such as Grammy-Award winner Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, and the Aaron Diehl Trio. Discussion program have included writers Teju Cole, Colum McCann and Amitav Ghosh, actress Linda Lavin, and thought leaders such as Gloria Steinem and U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan. Visit www.baruch.cuny.edu/bpac for complete and up-to-date information on the 2019-20 Season.





