Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s HARMONY is Now Available For Licensing

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s musical Harmony is now available for professional, community theater and international licensing. The first announced production of Harmony will take place at the Hale Centre Theatre in their 2026 Season from May 25-August 1, 2026.

In a joint statement, Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman said, “From the very beginning of the journey with our beloved show, Harmony, we had one mission —to tell the extraordinary true story of these six brilliantly talented young men and the women they loved, in an effort to help preserve their memory. So, it is with enormous joy and excitement, that we can watch Harmony live on, at the magnificent Hale Centre Theatre and in theaters across the country. Don’t be surprised if you see two very proud authors, with tissues in hand, at the back of the house.”

“As every singer knows, it takes a lot of time and effort to achieve harmony — it took longer than we thought for us to find a licensing company and our first production,” said producer Ken Davenport. “I'm so thankful for every theater choosing to bring Harmony to the stage, ensuring that important stories, like that of The Comedian Harmonists, will live on.”

Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony.

Season ticket renewals for current subscribers open June 1, 2025, and new season subscriptions will be available to the public beginning August 1, 2025.

Harmony features an original new score by the legendary Manilow with lyrics and book by Sussman. The musical was directed and choreographed on Broadway by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!).