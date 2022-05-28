Barrio Independent Productions to Present 2022 Frenzy-Fest

The already internationally recognized Frenzy-Fest opened its call for 2022, while BIP is preparing for the presentation of the play "The Junkie Stole the Clock" in June and July and, celebrates the month of mental health with the online presentation on May of short films that awaken the mental health awareness.

This year the successful "FRENZY-FESTIVAL", a theatrical and short-film festival, focuses on the social and psychological vulnerabilities of people and communities in general, returns even stronger and more varied including short plays in addition to the short films.

Frenzy-Festival will include three categories: Filmmaker (Short-Film), Screenwriter (Scripts) and short plays. Barrio Independent Productions / Frenzy-Festival will select up to three (3) scripts for the Screenwriters competition, up to six (6) short films for the Filmmakers competition and up to 6 short plays for the theater category. Scripts, plays and short films can be in English or Spanish as well as in any other language (Short films that are not in English or Spanish must have subtitles). The scripts of the selected "screenwriters" category will be produced by BIP, turning them into a final product. (Every short film, script and play must revolve around some episode of "Frenzy", a phase in which excitement seems to lead us to unconsciousness, and that can become negative when control is lost, or behavior transgresses what that society considers "normal").

The Festival will have three categories and will take place in November with live presentations at El Barrio's Artspace PS109 and the short films will also be exhibited online. For more information and those interested in submit can access the application by going to www.bip-nyc.com.

On the other hand and as part of our commitment to the well-being of our community, we will be presenting (ONLINE) as part of the celebration of the month of mental health, from May 25th to May 31st, the winning short-films of Frenzy-Fest 2021. (More information and/or get your tickets can access Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/short-films-awakening-awareness-of-mental-health-tickets-333147191217).

Meanwhile, actors Belange Rodríguez and Iván Goris are preparing under the direction of Amneris Morales for the presentation of "THE JUNKIE STOLE THE CLOCK" written by Jesús Papoleto Meléndez. This play follows a group of youth from South Bronx as they enter the world of serious intravenous drug use in the late 1960s. This adaptation centers on the relationship of two young lovers, who find themselves at a crossroads between codependency and the offering of a life with love. "The Junkie Stole the Clock" will be performing at "Teatro La Tea" (107 Suffolk St. New York, NY 10002), on Wednesday June 29th at 6:30 PM, Saturday July 2nd at 9:00 PM and Sunday July 3rd at 6:00 PM. For tickets, visit https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/the junkies-stole-the-clock-2/ .