Barkin/Selissen Project Launches Second Round of Dancer Relief Fund

After disbursing financial relief to 26 dance artists in July, Contemporary dance company Barkin/Selissen Project ("B/S P") is launching the second round of Dancers Above Water, an emergency relief fund for NYC-metro area dancers and choreographers suffering Covid-related losses. Financial support of $500 will be awarded to local dance artists in-need.

Interested artists may apply beginning September 28th through the B/S P website. The application portal will close on October 7th. Applicants will qualify based on professional performance status and financial need. For more information on eligibility, please click the link below.

