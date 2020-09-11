Barkin/Selissen Project Launches Second Round of Dancer Relief Fund
Interested artists may apply beginning September 28th.
After disbursing financial relief to 26 dance artists in July, Contemporary dance company Barkin/Selissen Project ("B/S P") is launching the second round of Dancers Above Water, an emergency relief fund for NYC-metro area dancers and choreographers suffering Covid-related losses. Financial support of $500 will be awarded to local dance artists in-need.
Interested artists may apply beginning September 28th through the B/S P website. The application portal will close on October 7th. Applicants will qualify based on professional performance status and financial need. For more information on eligibility, please click the link below.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp for Alleged Sexual Assault in the 1980s
Variety has reported that Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years ...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He Has Had 'Negligible Effects From the Oxford Vaccine and am Feeling Fine'
Andrew Lloyd Webber was recently vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial. Today, he shared an update on how he is feeling...
Dr. Anthony Fauci Comments On A Return To Theaters & More
In an Instagram Live interview with actress Jennifer Garner, Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in on the state of the long-term effects of the coronavirus pan...