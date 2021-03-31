Regional Updates
Baltimore Center Stage Pauses Two Productions After Company Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

The premiere of A Play For The Living in a Time of Extinction and The Swindlers will resume 'when timing feels right.'

Mar. 31, 2021  
Baltimore Center Stage has just announced that it will temporarily delay its just-announced premiere production of A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction as well as The Swindlers. An official statement reads:

Out of an abundance of care and caution, Baltimore Center Stage has temporarily suspended production of A Play For The Living in a Time of Extinction, and The Swindlers for a Covid-related pause.

For over twelve months now, we have responded to ever-changing variables in our work, remaining nimble and prioritizing the safety of our audiences, artists and staff. We have made this decision in ongoing consultation with our COVID Response Team, along with a team of medical professionals and our artists' unions, our artists and our staff. We will resume our work when the timing feels right, and will share our plans in the coming days. We are looking forward to sharing more storytelling with you in the very near future. In the meantime, please enjoy our first Mainstage Series offering, The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls, streaming now through April 18th.

A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction is a world premiere play written by Baltimore playwright, Miranda Rose Hall. A darkly comic play performed by a single actor, this show provides an awakening about what it means to be human in an era of man-made extinction. A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction is a communal experience driven by intimate storytelling that encourages audiences to wake up and contend with the climate crisis around them.


