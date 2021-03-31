Baltimore Center Stage Pauses Two Productions After Company Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Baltimore Center Stage has just announced that it will temporarily delay its just-announced premiere production of A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction as well as The Swindlers. An official statement reads:

Out of an abundance of care and caution, Baltimore Center Stage has temporarily suspended production of A Play For The Living in a Time of Extinction, and The Swindlers for a Covid-related pause.

For over twelve months now, we have responded to ever-changing variables in our work, remaining nimble and prioritizing the safety of our audiences, artists and staff. We have made this decision in ongoing consultation with our COVID Response Team, along with a team of medical professionals and our artists' unions, our artists and our staff. We will resume our work when the timing feels right, and will share our plans in the coming days. We are looking forward to sharing more storytelling with you in the very near future. In the meantime, please enjoy our first Mainstage Series offering, The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls, streaming now through April 18th.