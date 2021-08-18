Ballet Hispánico to Present Latin Social Dance Workshop as Part Of BAAND Together Dance Festival At Restart Stages

Ballet Hispánico has announced a family Latin Social Dance Workshop as part of the BAAND Together Dance Festival at Restart Stages at Lincoln Center on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 4:00pm at The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York. The Festival is made possible by CHANEL and is a project of the Arnhold Dance Innovation Fund. BAAND Together Festival Education Workshops are generously sponsored by The Thompson Family Foundation. Beginning five minutes before the event, non-ticketed guests will be invited to claim any available spots, first-come, first-served. For more information, visit https://www.lincolncenter.org/lincoln-center-at-home/show/family-dance-workshop-with-ballet-hispandaacutenico.

Celebrate the reopening of the city dancing to the beats of Salsa, Mambo, and Cha-cha in a Latin Social Dance Workshop led by Ballet Hispánico Teaching Artist Yvonne Gutierrez. This outdoor workshop is designed for the whole family with basic movements that everyone can enjoy and follow.a??Participants are welcome to bring their own partner, dance solo or in a group, or dance with someone new!a??Learn the steps and reconnect with your loved ones and the essence of New York City through the joy of dance and Latinx cultures.

"Ballet Hispánico's Community Arts Partnerships is excited to welcome audiences to live events once again!" said Natalia Mesa, Community Engagement Director, Ballet Hispánico. "We are ready to feel the throb of dancing, sway with our Latin rhythms, and share the richness of our cultures with each other."