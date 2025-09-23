Ballet Hispánico School Welcomes Blanca Huertas as New Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ballet Hispánico has named Blanca Huertas as the new Director of the Ballet Hispánico School. Huertas, an alumna of the faculty, will assume the role immediately, guiding the School’s mission of artistic excellence and inclusive education.

“Our School stands at the cornerstone of Ballet Hispánico’s mission, and this role demands vision, rigor, and compassion. Blanca embodies all three,” said Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro. “Her proven leadership, depth of experience, and alignment with our values of inclusion, empowerment, and cultural pride ensure that she will elevate the School and inspire the next generation of artists.”

About Blanca Huertas

Huertas began her ballet training in Puerto Rico with her mother, Blanca E. Cortés, before joining Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico and Ballets de San Juan, where she became a principal soloist under Ana García. She performed lead roles including Lise in La Fille Mal Gardée, Swanilda in Coppélia, Princess Tsarevna in Firebird, and Myrtha in Giselle, as well as major Balanchine works such as Apollo, Who Cares?, Serenade, Valse Fantaisie, Rubies, and Concerto Barocco.

An ABT Certified Teacher in all levels of the National Training Curriculum, Huertas has trained students accepted into the Royal Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Joffrey Academy, English National Ballet, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, and The Washington School of Ballet. She founded Pennsylvania Ballet Arts and has held leadership positions including Academy Director at Cincinnati Ballet and Dance Program Director at Drexel University. She was also on the faculty of the Philadelphia Ballet and Ballet Hispánico, and has adjudicated national auditions and led community engagement programs.

Huertas holds a BBA from Temple University and an MFA in Choreography from Jacksonville University. She is also the founder and director of the Puerto Rico Classical Dance Competition.

About The Ballet Hispánico School

Serving more than 1,000 students annually, the Ballet Hispánico School is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance and offers training in ballet, flamenco, hip-hop, Latin rhythms, Afro-Caribbean, salsa, jazz, tap, and more. For over 55 years, the School has provided exceptional training and community-centered education in a welcoming, inclusive environment.

About Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico is the nation’s leading Hispanic/Latine dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. Founded more than five decades ago, the Company has commissioned over 100 original works, performed on major international stages, and built acclaimed educational and community engagement programs. Recognized as one of America’s Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico continues to expand the definition of American dance.