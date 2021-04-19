Ballet Hispánico Announces 50th Anniversary Celebration

Ballet Hispánico announces a 50th Celebration commemorating half a century of dance, orgullo, education, sabor, access, amor, community, espíritu, and innovation-a love poem to one of America's Cultural Treasures. Hosted by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro and School of Dance Students Chelsea Phillips and Theo Adarkar Premieres by Lauren Anderson, Ana "Rokafella" Garcia, and Belén Maya Works by Graciela Daniele, Ann Reinking, Geoffrey Holder, Nacho Duato, Pedro Ruiz, and Gustavo Ramírez Sansano Guest Appearances Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Lauren Anderson, Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas, Rosie Perez, and Darren Walker Private Screening, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 6:30pm ET.

The 50th Celebration virtual Private Screening, to be held on Thursday, May 27 at 6:30pm ET,

opens with the opportunity to join a live breakout room hosted by Ballet Hispánico dancers and artists and a live celebratory toast with Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro;

continues with a spectacular streamed 50th Celebration event hosted by Mr. Vilaro and School of Dance students Chelsea Phillips and Theo Adarkar, performances by the Ballet Hispánico Company and student artists at the School of Dance with premieres by Lauren Anderson, Ana "Rokafella" Garcia, and Belén Maya; performances of works by Graciela Daniele, Ann Reinking, Geoffrey Holder, Nacho Duato, Pedro Ruiz, and Gustavo Ramírez Sansano; and appearances by celebrity guests including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Rosie Perez, Lauren Anderson, Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas, and Darren Walker;

culminates in a live post-performance conversation with the Ballet Hispánico dancers and Mr. Vilaro.

Join the celebration live to toast with your friends, see the celebratory performance premiere, and be a part of the live post-performance conversation. Tickets to the event begin at $150 and are available at ballethispanico.org. Individuals who purchase tickets that include multiple invitations will be able to invite guests to join them for the Private Screening at no additional cost. For more information about the event, please visit our website.

Thanks to the generous support of ticket buyers, donors, and sponsors, the 50th Celebration will premiere to the public for free on Friday, May 28 at 6:30 pm ET and will be available for two weeks on YouTube, Facebook, and ballethispanico.org. To receive exciting announcements, special content, and reminders for the Public Premiere of this celebratory event, register for free at ballethispanico.org/50th-celebration/registration.

"We are honored to be joined by such an amazing group of artists and supporters to celebrate the legacy of five decades of dance and dance education," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO. "The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, and we look forward to this opportunity to gather with our beloved community virtually and safely to perform for you, to honor our roots, and celebrate our heritage and growth."

Financial support received from this annual event, which last year totaled more than $1 million, is essential to supporting the Company dancers, especially this year as they return to performing nationwide, the students of the School of Dance who receive life-changing training and scholarships, and faculty artists who engage audiences in New York City and every city where Ballet Hispánico performs. Patrons can make a gift to Ballet Hispánico online here or by texting "Celebrate50" to 91999. For information about how to donate by check or wire transfer, please contact Ellie Craven at ecraven@ballethispanico.org. This year's Executive Producers are Jody and John Arnhold, Richard E. Feldman, Kate Lear and Jonathan LaPook. We acknowledge the generous sponsorship support by Goya Foods for Ballet Hispánico's 50th Celebration.