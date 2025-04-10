Balkans to the Middle East Music Festival is Coming to Drom NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Balkans to the Middle East Music Festival is coming to storied East Village music venue Drom NYC from April 20 to 24, 2025. The festival features artists rooted in Balkan and Middle Eastern musical traditions, with four nights of live performances that reflect a range of cultural sounds and styles.

Each night includes two sets. The first performance begins at 7:00 PM, and the second starts at 9:00 PM. This year's lineup includes Mona Miari, Neesan (a Levant-off project by April Centrone), Barakka, Yallah Yallah, Ahmed Moneka, NY Gypsy All-Stars, Romashka, and Zlatne Uste.

Ticket options include $20 for individual shows, $30 for full night access, and $80 for a festival pass. Tickets can be purchased at Drom NYC.

Balkans to the Middle East Music Festival Schedule:

April 20 - Day 1 with Mona Miari & Neesan

April 22 - Day 2 with Barakka & Yallah Yallah

April 23 - Day 3 with Ahmed Moneka & NY Gypsy All Stars