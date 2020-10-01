Backstage to Host Panel Discussion on Anti-Black Racism in Casting With Jelani Alladin, Saycon Sengbloh, Ezra Knight, and More!

The talk takes place on Zoom on Thursday, October 1 at 6 p.m. ET.

Backstage will host a two-hour panel discussion, Creatives in Conversation: Anti-Black Racism in Casting, on Thursday, October 1 at 6 p.m. ET.

This event will delve into the experiences of Black actors, creatives, and casting professionals as they discuss how anti-Black racism has impacted their lives and careers. Facilitated by a Black moderator, the panelists will also address changes that must be made in order to create safe and bold workspaces for Black creatives. The discussion will end with a Q+A portion.

The event will be open all but Backstage is encouraging people to make space for the Black members of the community to be able to attend as well as to create a safe space for all to talk freely and openly.

This conversation will be sponsored by BACKSTAGE and will be a collaboration between CASTING FOR ACCOUNTABILITY (C4A), NY BLACK CASTING ALLIANCE (NYBCA) and the CSA (CASTING SOCIETY OF AMERICA).

The conversation will be moderated by Ianne Fields Stewart and panelists will include actor Jelani Alladin ("Frozen the Musical"); director Timothy Douglas ("Radio Golf," Yale Rep); casting directors Erica A. Hart and Destiny Lilly; agent and founder of Bona Fide Artists Traci Lynn Luthy; actor Ezra Knight ("Coal Country," Public Theater); actor Malika Samuel ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"); actor Saycon Sengbloh ("Respect"); and founder of Broadway Black Drew Shade.

To register, visit https://backstage.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a3X1qRkXTLKxPXKbf7F4Zg.

