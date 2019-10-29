Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Conquers Her Kitchen Demons for Halloween

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by Beetlejuice's Girl Scout, Dana Steingold. Check out the recipe for Katie's Heart Stoppingly Good Samoa Cookies below!

Some of Steingold's other credits include: Broadway/National Tours: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway/New York: Avenue Q, The Visit, Saturday Night, Anyone Can Whistle (Encores!). Regional includes Papermill Playhouse, North Shore Music Theatre, George Street, Westport Country Playhouse, Barrington Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, KC Rep, North Carolina Theatre, Two River, Weston Playhouse. TV: Saraline on Nickelodeon's "Welcome to the Wayne."

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visitwww.intheraw.com to learn more!

HEART STOPPINGLY GOOD SAMOA COOKIES

Ingredients:



-14oz Coconut

-14oz Sweet and Condensed Milk

-1tsp Vanilla

-2 Egg Whites

-Pinch of Salt

-1 Stick Butter

-1/2C Turbinado Sugar In The Raw

-1/2C Brown Sugar

-1/4C Milk

-12oz Chocolate Chips

Directions:



-Mix together coconut, sweet and condensed milk and vanilla and set aside.

-In a separate bowl, separate your yolks from your eggs keeping egg whites in bowl.

-Add a pinch of salt.

-Using a mixer, blend beat egg whites until stiff peaks form.

-Gently fold together stiff eggs and coconut mixture until fully combined.

-On a lined baking sheet, scoop coconut and egg mixture into mounds. Flatten and

shape to create round cookie shapes with a hole in the middle resembling the

traditional Samoa cookie.

-Bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes.

-While cookies are baking in a small saucepan over medium heat combine butter,

Turbinado Sugar In The Raw, brown sugar and milk.

-Bring pot to a light simmer and continuously stir until a nice caramel forms.

-Over a double boiler melt your bag of chocolate chips until a smooth chocolate

forms.

-Once cookies are cooled dip the bottom side in chocolate and top side in caramel

and place on a drying rack on top of a baking pan to catch excess drips.

-Allow chocolate and caramel to fully cool before eating.

-Enjoy these scarily good cookies! And be careful...cause you won't be able to have just one!





