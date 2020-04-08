BWWPrompts: What Is the Name of Your Opening Number for 'Quarantine: The Musical'?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked you to name the opening number for Quarantine: The Musical!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"5, 6, 7, 8! (Feet Apart)" @kenziep

"No One's Ever gonna see this Musical" @suburbankitty

"somewhere that's clean" @leggomylaila

"I haven't woken up before noon in weeks." @erin.is.tired

"I Thought This Would Be Easier (The Online College Song)" @carleighgrace8201

Twitter

"You don't need to be charming, just get me some Charmin." @mikenoland78

"'...What Day Is It?'" @broadwaybelter

"God I hope I don't get it" @juniemoon007

"Shits About to Get Real" @JMCLC

"Clearly it has to be "Bored". And the whole cast must sing it 6 feet apart from one another." @Steph124NY

Facebook

"This is the Darkest Timeline" - a surprisingly upbeat opening pop number." Kate Jackson

"'Yes, I Am Still Watching.' (A Netflix themed showstopper)" Andrew Jacobsen

"Grandma, no, you can't go out to the store!" Jessica Lucido

"Did I buy enough wine...6/8 time signature with a sondheim feel." Bryce Richard Shaffer

"Introverts in Isolation: The happy song " Sharon Crenshaw





