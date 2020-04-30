BWWPrompts: What Is the Most Profound Experience You've Had In A Theatre?

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"At The Prom closing performance. The cast cheering behind the curtain before the start of the show, the crowd cheering for them, listening to those first musical notes from the orchestra. The performance itself. It was truly a magical experience and wouldn't change it for the world." @genev_15

"Each time I get to watch my students on stage. It never fails to bring me joy to watch the future of theatre doing what they love." @MrsScribbs1903

"My brother, an artist, had recently died at the age of 43. We went to see Sunday in the Park with George. I rarely cry watching theatre, movies or reading. I was in FLOODS." @lrkotowski

"When I saw Anastasia on tour in SF 2 months after My town had a mass shooting. I had loved that show for years and after the shooting I was in such a dark place but seeing that show reminded me I was not alone. It changed my life for the better completely. I could feel Anya's pain and I cried my eyes out during that performance." @lindsay.claire

"Performing The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime for 5 deaf blind audience members with about 10 interpreters. Everyone(cast included) was sobbing by the end of the show not only because of the content but because the theatre took a chance and made art happen for a group of people who wouldn't otherwise have had the opportunity. Thank you @mixedbloodtheatre for always making art accessible and giving a voice to the voiceless." @zackmyersog

Twitter

"Theatre has saved my life! Over and over again, with every show I see, with every show I do, I find myself all over again. I find my place. I find my family. It teaches me that it's okay to be vulnerable, that it's okay to feel. It's because of theatre that I am who I am today." @starletinwaitin

"Seeing Caissie Levy for the first time in Frozen. It completely took my breath away, and shes completely changed everything for me! As a front line nurse, listening to her sing on the way to work puts me in the right place. That moment in the St James was just magical." @lizvaughan8581

"The release I felt during "You Will Be Found" at 'Dear Evan Hansen' a few weeks after my father passed away last year. I sobbed, but felt so much better." @MrsFitzEnglish

"Seeing Next to Normal. I resisted it for a long time as my Mom had bipolar disease. "I Miss The Mountains" song moved me to tears, and made me "get" for the first time why Mom would go off her meds.. "I miss my life" went through me like a knife. Amazing show" @garylepselter

"I had an immediate reaction to #comefromaway at the recent tour that I was on my feet before the curtain went down. I was shocked how much that show moved me, inspired me, and made me believe in the power of humanity." @emilybedwell

Facebook

"After being Deaf my whole life and not being able to hear musical I received two cochlear implants who gave me the special gift of hearing music for the very first time in my life and my first musical I got to see was one of my favourites, Wicked. They heard my story and invited me to meet Elphaba and Glinda and gave me a signed poster. I was in tears and my mum said the whole show the smile never left my face. Cochlear is not a cure for deafness and I am still Deaf but I am so grateful that I get to listen to music I was so grateful for Wicked on Tour (Edinburgh) for everything they did for me that day. A day i never forget." Lisa Halley

"The final night of seeing John Cameron Mitchell in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, where everyone in the audience was a true Hedwig acolyte and it felt like a rock concert. The 90-minute show lasted nearly 2.5 hours, including encores. Everyone holding hands and lifting them up during "Midnight Radio" was an experience I cried through." Jordan Stefanski

"Seeing Bette Midler (my idol since I was 12) in Hello, Dolly! I'd seen her in concert like at least times in huge arenas, but seeing her on Broadway in the intimate space of The Shubert Theatre was just a dream come true. It was the closest thing to pure joy I've ever experienced. I sobbed tears of joy when she came down the stairs of the Harmonia Gardens in that stunning red dress. I will remember it for the rest of my life." Nathan Brandon Gaik

"I saw miss Saigon for the fifth time recently. I always cry, but this time the image of all the desperate people stuck at the gate fearing for their safety, knowing that's really happening in my own country, I felt sick." Linda Mellace Rice

"I took my brother to see his first broadway show, Spongebob Squarepants. I'd seen it before so I watched him watch it the whole time. The look of joy on his face through the entire opening number brought tears to my eyes. I'll never forget that." Seth Walters





Related Articles