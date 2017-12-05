SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
Click Here for More Articles on SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

BWW TV: Watch More Clips from SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Broadway!

Dec. 5, 2017  

Starfish and squirrels and sponges, oh my! Last night marked the most colorful opening of the season so far, as Spongebob Squarepants took its first official Broadway bow at the Palace Theatre.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

Check out more scenes from the show below!

BWW TV: Watch More Clips from SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Broadway!
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Watch More Clips from SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Broadway!
  • BWW TV: Shanghai Dance Theatre's SOARING WINGS Brings the 'Bird of Good Fortune' to Lincoln Center
  • BWW TV: Try to Remember... Broadway Legends Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt Recall Career Highlights
  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Recipe (Eventually) Goes Right with THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
  • BWW Exclusive: Mary Birdsong Goes on a Hollywood Witch Hunt!
  • BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night with ONCE ON THIS ISLAND's Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga, Alex Newell and More!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com