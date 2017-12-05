BWW TV: Watch More Clips from SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Broadway!

Starfish and squirrels and sponges, oh my! Last night marked the most colorful opening of the season so far, as Spongebob Squarepants took its first official Broadway bow at the Palace Theatre.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

