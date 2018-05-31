BWW TV: Watch Highlights of MTC'S DAN CODY'S YACHT; Opens June 6

Dan Cody's Yacht is now in previews ahead of a Wednesday, June 6 opening night at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). The cast of Dan Cody's Yacht features Kristen Bush (Taking Care of Baby at MTC, The City of Conversation), Meredith Forlenza (1984, The Winslow Boy), Laura Kai Chen (Her, "Days of Our Lives"),Rick Holmes (Junk, Peter and the Starcatcher), John Kroft (Dracula), Jordan Lage (Race, Speed-the-Plow), Roxanna Hope Radja (Ruins of Civilization at MTC, Torch Song), and Casey Whyland (Billy Elliot the Musical).

Dan Cody's Yacht is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. Support for Dan Cody's Yacht is provided by the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation. Dan Cody's Yacht was commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club.

In a small Boston suburb, a single schoolteacher is struggling to get by when the wealthy father of one of her students surprises her with a financial proposal that could change her daughter's life. Suddenly, their worlds collide in ways that open up the question: what truly separates the haves and the have nots? Is it wrong to seize an incredible chance, even if the circumstances seem questionable? Loosely inspired by a passage from "The Great Gatsby," this timely new play by the author of The City of Conversation probes the troubling relationship of finance to educational opportunity in American life today. Directing is Tony winner Doug Hughes (The Father and Doubt at MTC).

Watch highlights of the cast in action below!

