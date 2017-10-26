BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Roundabout's TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET

Roundabout Theatre Company's Too Heavy For Your Pocket, by Jireh Breon Holder, opened officially on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). The play will now run through November 26, 2017.

Too Heavy for Your Pocket is directed by Margot Bordelon, and features Eboni Flowers (Evelyn Brandon), Hampton Fluker (Tony Carter), Brandon Gill (Bowzie Brandon) and Nneka Okafor (Sally-Mae Carter).

In Too Heavy For Your Pocket, Tennessee-born Holder takes us back to Nashville in the summer of 1961. The Freedom Riders are embarking on a courageous journey into the Deep South. When 20-year-old Bowzie Brandon gives up a life-changing college scholarship to join the movement, he'll have to convince his loved ones-and himself-that shaping his country's future might be worth jeopardizing his own.

