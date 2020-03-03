BWW TV: Watch Highlights from MTC's THE PERPLEXED

Click Here for More Articles on THE PERPLEXED

The Perplexed is getting ready to celebrate its opening night tonight, March 3, at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

Two families, whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades, gather in the massive library of a Fifth Avenue apartment to celebrate the nuptials of their children. Nothing goes smoothly and as the big moment approaches, the burning question is: can everyone put aside long-smoldering jealousies and deep-seated grudges and just get through the ceremony? The Perplexed, a bitingly witty new play, reunites Tony winner Richard Greenberg with MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow.

Check out highlights of the cast in action below!





