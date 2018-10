BWW TV: Travel Back to Oz with New Highlights of WICKED on Broadway!

On October 30, 2003, a little show called Wicked opened at the Gershwin Theatre... the rest is history. Let us be glad! Let us be grateful and rejoycify that it is still around a whopping 15 years later, making it the seventh longest-running show in Broadway history.

To celebrate "Wicked's" 15th anniversary on Broadway, NBC will throw a joyous Halloween party for the ages. This televised concert featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit "Wicked" will showcase a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in.

Honoring the show's lasting cultural impact and the 15th anniversary of its unforgettable Broadway debut, the special will reunite Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the original Elphaba and Glinda, who will perform and serve as hosts for the special. Additional guest performers include Ariana Grande, Adam Lambert, Ledisi, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of "Wicked."

"A Very Wicked Halloween" airs Monday Oct. 29th at 10PM ET/PT on NBC.

While we await the big night, check out brand new highlights of the Broadway cast in action!

