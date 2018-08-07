BWW TV: They're Bringing the Beast to Broadway! Meet the Company of KING KONG

King Kong is getting ready to take over Broadway! The show begins performances Friday, October 5 prior to a Thursday, November 8 opening night at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway). The cast met the press yesterday and BroadwayWorld was there! Hear what Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris, and the rest of the cast have to say about taking this beast to Broadway!

The cast is led by Christiani Pitts, (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow, EricWilliam Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

