SECOND STAGE THEATRE
Click Here for More Articles on SECOND STAGE THEATRE

BWW TV: Tatiana Maslany & Company Explain What Tracy Letts' MARY PAGE MARLOWE Is All About!

Jun. 15, 2018  

Second Stage Theater will soon present the New York Premiere of Tracy Letts' acclaimed play, Mary Page Marlowe, directed by Lila Neugebauer. David Aaron Baker and Nick Dillenburg will complete the cast featuring Blair Brown, Kayli Carter, Audrey Corsa, Marcia DeBonis, Ryan Foust, Tess Frazer, Emma Geer, Grace Gummer, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Brian Kerwin, Tatiana Maslany, Kellie Overbey, Susan Pourfar, Maria Elena Ramirez, Elliot Villar, and Gary Wilmes.

If you looked back on eleven moments from your life, would you recognize yourself, or would you see a stranger? Mary Page Marlowe is a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. In this sweeping but intimate play, Tracy Letts gives us a haunting portrait of a complex woman, demonstrating how a series of forgotten moments can add up to one memorable life.

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

BWW TV: Tatiana Maslany & Company Explain What Tracy Letts' MARY PAGE MARLOWE Is All About!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author TV - Press Previews

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

  • BWW TV: Tatiana Maslany & Company Explain What Tracy Letts' MARY PAGE MARLOWE Is All About!
  • BWW TV: Carey Mulligan Explains What GIRLS & BOYS Is All About!
  • BWW TV: Shakespeare Meets the Old West! Watch a Sneak Peek of DESPERATE MEASURES
  • BWW TV: Go Inside Rehearsals for Kennedy Center's HOW TO SUCCEED... with Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe & More!
  • BWW TV: Meet the Royal Family... of Broadway! Go Inside Rehearsals with Harriet Harris, Laura Michelle Kelly & More!
  • BWW TV: The Cast of Paper Mill's HALF TIME Puts on Their Dancing Shoes for a Sneak Peek!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       