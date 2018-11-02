TORCH SONG
BWW TV: TORCH SONG Lights Up Broadway Again! Inside Opening Night with Michael Urie & Company

Nov. 2, 2018  

Last night at the Hayes Theatre, more than 36 years after its Broadway debut at the very same spot, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song made its triumphant return. Directed by Tony Award® nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars the entire cast from the critically adored Second Stage production: Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie, Tony and Academy Award® winner Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Hsu Rosen, and Jack DiFalco.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night to chat with Urie and company. Check out what they had to say after the curtain came down below!

The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!

