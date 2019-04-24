BWW TV: TOOTSIE's Dorothy Michaels Takes Over TV!

Click Here for More Articles on TOOTSIE

Broadway's new Comedy Musical, TOOTSIE, opened to critical acclaim last night at the Marquis Theatre - and people can't stop talking about Dorothy Michaels! The toast of the town, Dorothy recently stopped by Live with Kelly & Ryan, The View and ABC's Backstage with Sandy Kenyon.

TOOTSIE features an original score by David Yazbek, a book by Robert Horn, choreography by Denis Jones and directed byScott Ellis.

TOOTSIE stars Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.





