TOOTSIE
Click Here for More Articles on TOOTSIE

BWW TV: TOOTSIE's Dorothy Michaels Takes Over TV!

Apr. 24, 2019  

Broadway's new Comedy Musical, TOOTSIE, opened to critical acclaim last night at the Marquis Theatre - and people can't stop talking about Dorothy Michaels! The toast of the town, Dorothy recently stopped by Live with Kelly & Ryan, The View and ABC's Backstage with Sandy Kenyon.

TOOTSIE features an original score by David Yazbek, a book by Robert Horn, choreography by Denis Jones and directed byScott Ellis.

TOOTSIE stars Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

BWW TV: TOOTSIE's Dorothy Michaels Takes Over TV!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Watch New Highlights of Will Chase & Corbin Bleu in KISS ME, KATE
  • BWW TV: Go Behind the Scenes of the SIX Photoshoot
  • BWW TV: BEETLEJUICE's Kelvin Moon Loh Takes Over Instagram For Opening Night!
  • BWW TV: Meet the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
  • #TBT: WAITRESS Opens Up On Broadway!
  • BWW TV: TOOTSIE's Dorothy Michaels Takes Over TV!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup