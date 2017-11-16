BWW TV: THE WOLVES Take the Field in Highlights at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater is bringing the critically-acclaimed, Drama Desk and Obie award-winning production of The Wolves, a new play by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Lila Neugebauer, to the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall. The show is currently in previews for an opening on November 20, and BroadwayWorld has footage from the show below!

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. The Wolves is a portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

Originally produced by The Playwrights Realm in association with New York Stage & Film and Vassar's Powerhouse Theatre season, The Wolves first burst upon the scene last year winning rave reviews. In addition to being a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the production won an Obie Ensemble Award shared by director Neugebauer and the acting ensemble, a special Drama Desk Award for its acting ensemble, and was nominated for Lucille Lortel and Drama League awards for Best Play, as well as for the Outer Critics' Circle John Gassner Award for Outstanding New American Play.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of The Wolves features Paola Sanchez Abreu, Mia Barron, Brenna Coates, Jenna Dioguardi, Samia Finnerty, Midori Francis, Lizzy Jutila, Sarah Mezzanotte, Tedra Millan, and Susannah Perkins. The production will have sets by Laura Jellinek, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, and sound by Stowe Nelson.

Related Articles