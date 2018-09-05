BWW TV: Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, David Yazbek and More Talk Bringing TOOTSIE from the Screen to Stage

BroadwayWorld was on site when the cast and creative of the new comedy musical, Tootsie, which will play a pre-Broadway engagement at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre from September 11th - October 14th, met the press! Watch stars Lilli Cooper and Santino Fotana, as well as composer/lyricist David Yazbek talk about bringing the production from the silver screen to the stage in the video below!

The production will go to Broadway in spring 2019.

TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.

The company features Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey (and Dorothy Michaels), as well as Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Von Horn, Andy Grotelueschenas Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Mallory, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle. The company will also include Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Diana Vaden, and Anthony Wayne.

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn (13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and musical direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). Tootsie will be directed by seven-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

The design team for Tootsie includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. Music supervision is by Andrea Grody & Dean Sharenow, vocal arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Dean Sharenow.

TOOTSIE is produced by Scott Sanders Productions, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Carol Fineman, Columbia Live Stage, Sally Horchow, James L. Nederlander, Judith Ann Abrams, Robert Greenblatt, Benjamin Lowy, Cindy and Jay Gutterman/Marlene and Gary Cohen, Stephanie P. McClelland, Michael Harrison/David Ian, A Few Good Women Productions, Adam Blanshay Productions, JAA Productions/Stella LaRue, Silva Theatrical Group, Roy Furman, Peter May, Seriff Productions LLC, The John Gore Organization, Tom McGrath/42nd.club, Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Jonathan Littman, The Woodland HillsBroadway Group, 2 JS AND AN A, INC., and Independent Presenters Network.

TOOTSIE is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture. For more information visit: TootsieMusical.com

Video by M. William Panek

Related Articles