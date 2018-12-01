RUBEN & CLAY
BWW TV: Ruben and Clay Get Merry and Bright to Preview Their Broadway Holiday Show!

Dec. 1, 2018  

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken join forces for a monumental, one-of-a-kind Holiday spectacular Broadway show. A family affair, the spectacular will see Ruben and Clay journey through a fusion of holiday music and entertainment featuring lighthearted comedy, astounding versatility and, as always, Ruben and Clay's magnetic stage presence. "American Idol's" fan favorite odd couple will give fans the reunion they have been asking for when the duo takes to the stage for this limited engagement holiday event.

The extravaganza marks the first time Ruben and Clay have performed together on a national stage since their dramatic finale in 2003. In true holiday spirit, the duo also aims to give back with tickets benefiting the National Inclusion Project, the leading voice for the inclusion of children with disabilities. Featuring everyone's favorite Christmas songs, performed by two of America's most beloved music icons, sprinkled with hilarious scenes and sketches and a live band, there is something for the entire family.

Check out a special preview from their Broadway engagement below!

