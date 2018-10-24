WICKED
Click Here for More Articles on WICKED

BWW TV: Rejoycify with a Sneak Peek of Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Singing in A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN!

Oct. 24, 2018  

To celebrate "Wicked's" 15th anniversary on Broadway, NBC will throw a joyous Halloween party for the ages. This televised concert featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit "Wicked" will showcase a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in.

Honoring the show's lasting cultural impact and the 15th anniversary of its unforgettable Broadway debut, the special will reunite Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the original Elphaba and Glinda, who will perform and serve as hosts for the special. Additional guest performers include Ariana Grande, Adam Lambert, Ledisi, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of "Wicked."

"A Very Wicked Halloween" airs Monday Oct. 29th at 10PM ET/PT on NBC.

Check out a sneak peek of original witches Menzel and Chenoweth performing below!

BWW TV: Rejoycify with a Sneak Peek of Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Singing in A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles







From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Rejoycify with a Sneak Peek of Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Singing in A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN!
  • BWW TV: Thank Goodness! Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth & More Are Back Together to Talk A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN!
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At TUTS' THE WIZ
  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Jay Armstrong Johnson Whips Up Hocus Pocus Cauldron Cobblers!
  • BWW TV: Get a First Look at FUNNY GIRL Starring Sheridan Smith; In Cinemas This Week!
  • BWW TV: Get a First Look at THE FERRYMAN on Broadway

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 



      SHARE