FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Click Here for More Articles on FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE- Live at 5:45pm!

May. 29, 2019  

BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE- Live at 5:45pm!

The new Broadway production of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, starring Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald and two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon, directed by Obie Award winner Arin Arbus, opens officially tomorrow, May 30, at the Broadhurst Theater.

In the new Broadway production, Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, two of the most acclaimed actors of their generation, will bring new life to the bruised dreamers of Terrence McNally's timely and timeless romance. Director Arin Arbus, in her Broadway debut, directs this portrait of a lonely waitress and a short order cook whose first date turns into a one-night stand - and maybe more.

Originally produced more than 30 years ago Off-Broadway, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is one of McNally's most acclaimed plays and will appear on Broadway as the playwright celebrates his 80th birthday. The play was a runaway hit from 1987 to 1989, returned to Broadway in a highly praised production in 2002 and was also turned into a feature film.

The show might officially open tomorrow, but the company will celebrate tonight, May 29. Tune in at 5:45 to watch as the best of Broadway struts the red carpet!

buy tickets


Related Articles


5 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: EVA NOBLEZADA or STEPHANIE J. BLOCK for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...

From This Author TV - Red Carpets

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!

  • BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE- Live at 5:45pm!
  • BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Awards!
  • BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at the Chita Rivera Awards!
  • BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at the Drama League Awards!
  • BWW TV: Off-Broadway Shines Bright at the 2019 Lortel Awards!
  • BWW TV: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet On Opening Night Of BEETLEJUICE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup