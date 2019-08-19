BWW TV: Look Back at THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY To Celebrate World Photo Day!

We're taking a look at the world inside a frame to celebrate World Photo Day with a look back at the Tony-winning musical The Bridges of Madison County, which centered around Francesca Johnson's relationship with a National Geographic photographer when he arrives in Iowa. Get a peek inside the show's Broadway rehearsals as stars Kelli O'Hara and Steven Pasquale perform the show's song 'One Second and a Million Miles' with the video below!

Directed by two-time Tony winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza), The Bridges of Madison County is the unforgettable story of two people caught between decision and desire, as a chance encounter becomes a second chance at so much more. The Broadway musical by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning team Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman, starring five-time Tony Award-nominee Kelli O'Hara as Francesca Johnson, and star of screen and stage and 2014 Drama Desk nominee Steven Pasquale as Robert Kincaid, began previews on January 17, 2014 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). It played its final performance May 18, 2014, having played 137 performances. Jason Robert Brown, winner of the Tony® Award for his original musical score for Parade, won for both Best Score and Best Orchestration for his work on The Bridges of Madison County.

The cast also included Hunter Foster as Bud Johnson, Cass Morgan as Marge, Michael X. Martin as Charlie, Caitlin Kinnunen as Carolyn, Derek Klena as Michael, as well as Whitney Bashor, Jennifer Allen, Ephie Aardema, Katie Klaus, Luke Markinovich, Aaron Ramey, Dan Sharkey, Tim Wright, Jessica Vosk, Charlie Franklin, and Kevin Kern.





