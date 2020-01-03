BWW TV: Look Back At FUN HOME's Opening Night

It's time to come to the Fun Home! As BroadwayWord previously reported, Academy Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal will produce an upcoming big screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home, where he will also portray Bruce Bechdel, father of the author and protagonist Alison Bechdel. To celebrate and get ready to head back to Maple Avenue, we're looking back at the show's Broadway opening night. Check out the video below to get a peek at Michael Cerveris, Judy Kuhn, Beth Malone, and more on the big night!

Fun Home had a history-making 18-month run on Broadway, becoming the first Broadway show written by women to win the Best Musical Tony Award and the first Broadway musical with a lesbian protagonist. The show, which opened on April 19, 2015, played 26 preview and 582 regular performances on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th St) and 114 performances Off Broadway at The Public Theater.

Fun Home is the groundbreaking new Broadway musical based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir. Fun Home introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family - her mother, brothers and volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father - that connect with her in surprising new ways. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

The original cast of Fun Home included Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris, three-time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn, Beth Malone, Obie Award-winner Sydney Lucas, Emily Skeggs, Roberta Colindrez, Zell Steele Morrow, Joel Perez, Oscar Williams, Lauren Patten, Gabriella Pizzolo, Marrick Smith, Jim Stanek, and Nicole Van Giesen.





