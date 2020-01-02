Jake Gyllenhaal To Produce And Star In FUN HOME Film Adaptation; Sam Gold To Direct

It has been reported that Academy Award nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal will produce and star in an upcoming big screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical. Fun Home.

According to the report Gyllenhaal will portray Bruce Bechdel. father of the author and protagonist Alison Bechdel, and will produce the film through his production company, Nine Stories Productions.

The Tony Award-winning director of the original Broadway production, Sam Gold, is set to helm the project.

Fun Home is a musical adapted by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori from Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir of the same name. It introduces us to author and cartoonist Alison Bechdel at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family- her mother, brothers and volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father- that connect with her in surprising new ways.

The original Broadway cast included 2015 Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris as Bruce Bechdel, as well as 2015 Tony Award nominees Judy Kuhn, Beth Malone, Sydney Lucas and Emily Skeggs.

Fun Home was nominated for ten 2015 Tony Awards and won seven including Best Musical. Best Book, Best Score, and Best Director.

Jake Gyllenhaal was most recently seen on Broadway in Sea Wall/A Life and is currently listed as producer on the hit Slave Play and the upcoming revival of Caroline, or Change. He has also been seen on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George and the drama Constellations.





