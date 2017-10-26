BWW TV: Jonathan Groff, Caissie Levy & More Let the Sun Shine in Again at 50th Anniversary of HAIR- Watch Highlights!

Last night The Public Theater celebrated the 50th Anniversary of HAIR, the American tribal love-rock musical that originally opened at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street. The one-night-only benefit performance, directed by Diane Paulus, took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall.

Attendees included James Rado, who wrote the original book and lyrics, Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, Public Theater Executive Director Patrick Willingham, Bernard Gersten, and Daniel Sullivan. Last night's HAIR tribe included Jonathan Groff, Will Swenson, Caissie Levy, Kacie Sheik, Jeannette Bayardelle, Ato Blankson-Wood, Steel Burkhardt, Allison Case, Lauren Elder, Anthony Hollock, Kaitlin Kiyan, Andrew Kober, Megan Lawrence, Nicole Lewis, Anastacia McCleskey, John Moauro, Darius Nichols, Brandon Pearson, Megan Reinking, Paris Remillard, Bryce Ryness, Saycon Sengbloh, Hannah Shankman, Maya Sharpe, and Tommar Wilson.

The Public Theater celebrates the 50th anniversary of the legendary musical HAIR, which first premiered at The Public in 1967. With book and lyrics by James Rado and Gerome Ragni, and music by Galt MacDermot, the anniversary evening was directed by Diane Paulus, who directed the 2009 Tony Award-winning revival. The show features original company members of the Free Shakespeare in the Park production and recent Tony Award-winning revival. After Free Shakespeare in the Park was firmly established in its permanent home at the Delacorte Theater in 1962, Joseph Papp turned his attention to expanding the theater's scope to produce contemporary writers alongside the great works of William Shakespeare. In October of 1967, Papp first opened the doors to The Public's downtown theatrical home on Astor Place with a revolutionary new musical, HAIR.

Check out highlights below!

