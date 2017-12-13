BWW TV: Hangin' with the Company of THE CHILDREN on Opening Night!

THE CHILDREN
Dec. 13, 2017  

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The Royal Court Theatre's production of The Children, the new play by Olivier Award winner Lucy Kirkwood (Chimerica), directed by James MacDonald (Top Girls at MTC), opened just last night, December 12, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The production stars acclaimed London cast members BAFTA Award winner Francesca Annis (BBC's "Cranford"), Olivier Award nominee Ron Cook (Juno and the Paycock at The Donmar), and Olivier Award winner Deborah Findlay(The National Theatre's Stanley).

Direct from an acclaimed run in London, the powerful Royal Court Theatreproduction of Lucy Kirkwood's astonishing new play will make its American debut at MTC with the heralded original cast. In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they're shocked to discover the real reason for her visit.

