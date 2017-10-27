M. BUTTERFLY
M. BUTTERFLY's High-Flying Opening Night!

Oct. 27, 2017  

David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-winning play, M BUTTERFLY, directed by Julie Taymor, opened just last night at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th street).

Leading the company is Clive Owen with Jin Ha, Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Enid Graham, Clea Alsip, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Jason Ignacio,Kristen Faith Oei, Scott Weber, Emmanuel Brown, Thomas Michael Hammond,Jake Manabat, Erica Sweany, John LeonardThompson, and Erica Wong.

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly, charts the scandalous romance between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

BWW TV: Go Inside M. BUTTERFLY's High-Flying Opening Night!
