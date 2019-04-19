BWW TV: Get a Peek at the Mayhem of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Off-Broadway

Today, April 18, the producers of The Play That Goes Wrong are celebrating the birthdays of Emperor Ferdinand I of Austria, Eliot Ness and Kate Hudson by releasing new video of the brilliant new cast of the show, and simultaneously insuring that this release is the only time that the emperor, Mr. Ness and Ms. Hudson will ever get a hit on Google in the same place.

The new production of The Play That Goes Wrong features Ryan Vincent Anderson as Trevor, Brent Batemanas Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis, Matt Harrington as Chris, Bianca Horn as Annie, Chris Lanceley as Jonathan, Ashley Reyes as Sandra, and Matt Walker as Max. The cast will also include Damien Brett, Adam Daveline, Simone Policano, and Maggie Weston.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on Broadway March 9, 2017, officially opened on April 2, 2017, and concluded its run on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at The Lyceum Theatre. The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design, a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play and the Theater Fans Award Choice Award for Best Play.





Related Articles