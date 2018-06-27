ENCORES!
BWW TV: Get a First Look at Encores! SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Jun. 27, 2018  

Opening the 2018 Off-Center season on June 27 (through 30), Songs for a New World was the first musical from three-time Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown. This powerful collection of songs examines life, love, and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments. From the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to the ledge of a Fifth Avenue high-rise, each character faces a new world which follows the unique challenge they encounter.

Kate Whoriskey, director of the recent Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated Sweat, directs this City Center revival. The production will star Shoshana Bean, Colin Donnell, Mykal Kilgore, and Solea Pfeiffer, and will feature choreography by Rennie Harris for an ensemble of dancers being added to the cast for the Off-Center engagement.

Get a sneak peek at clips from the production below!

