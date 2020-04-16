BWW TV: Garden of Dreams Performer is Mentored Virtually by O.A.R.'s Marc Roberge

Each year, Radio City Music Hall hosts a talent show for more than 100 children from the Garden of Dreams Foundation. The Garden of Dreams Foundation is MSG's non-profit charity that helps children that are facing obstacles from sickness to homelessness and poverty. Although the talent show has been postponed, they are still keeping the spirit of the show alive for these children by hosting virtual rehearsals with a variety of mentors.

O.A.R.'s Marc Roberge held a virtual rehearsal via video conference for a 14-year old performer from Plainville, CT named Dale Neyra. Dale performed his original song called "Warrior" for Marc, which was written as an anthem of overcoming obstacles in his own young life while facing a heart condition and being on the autism spectrum.

Watch the video below!

For more information visit: www.gardenofdreamsfoundation.org/talentshow.





