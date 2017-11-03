BWW TV: First Look at Morgan Marcell's THE ELIZA PROJECT Documentary, Featuring Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More

A film directorial debut for Morgan Marcell, original Hamilton cast member, Sharing Our Stories: The Eliza Project is a 10 minute Short Documentary about the inception, purpose and hopeful legacy of The Eliza Project, co-founded by Philippa Soo (original 'Eliza Hamilton,' Hamilton) & Morgan Marcell. Featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Lin-Manuel Miranda & the students of Graham Windham*.

The Eliza Project is a philanthropic endeavor led by Hamilton cast members to lead artistic workshops and create new works with the students at Graham Windham, the orphanage created by Eliza Hamilton herself. It attempts to fulfill Eliza's legacy and connect an extremely successful Broadway show with its history and the next generation. Sharing Our Stories: The Eliza Project takes an in-depth look at several student workshops taught by current Hamiltoncast members.

Director Morgan Marcell has a huge passion for story telling through film. Growing up, she said she wanted to be the female Steven Spielberg, but didn't apply to film school, discouraged by the amount of work Spielberg had already created at her age. Thanks to the wonderful platform Hamilton provided, the encouragement from the musical's creative team, the support from Graham Windham and the ask for a donation from the Smithsonian Institute, Morgan has produced and directed her very first professional film. All she needed was the answer "yes," something she aims to say to all The Eliza Project participants as they ask,"can I...?"

The film will debut November 6, 2017 at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington D.C. during the donation day for Giving in America. It will also screen at the opening of the exhibit in March 2018. The film will be donated to the Smithsonian Archives as a gift from Morgan Marcell, Graham Windham and The Eliza Project.

