BWW TV Exclusive: Meet the New Boys of JERSEY BOYS - Mark Edwards

The Tony, Grammy & Olivier Award-Winning Best Musical Jersey Boys is making its off-Broadway return this season at New World Stages. Meet Mark Edwards, who will star as Nick Massi in the off-Broadway mounting of the show below!

Mark Edwards is a native of Quakertown, PA, a lifetime band geek and sports nut, and is stoked to write the next chapter of his Jersey Boys story as Nick Massi after an amazing year with the Second National Tour. He previously toured the country in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Camelot before returning to New York City to appear Off-Broadway in The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking and other regional roles. You can follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @MarkEdwardsNYC. Family is everything!

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. Winning awards all over the world, Jersey Boys has been seen by over 25 million people.

The design and production team includes Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (Lighting Design), Steve Canyon Kennedy(Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projection Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig & Hair Design), Steve Rankin (Fight Director), Richard Hester (Production Supervisor), John Miller (Music Coordinator), Tara Rubin Casting / Lindsay Levine, C.S.A.

Jersey Boys is produced at New World Stages by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano,Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, Latitude Link, and Tommy Mottola.

